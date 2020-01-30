SoMee.Social Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,469.00 (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One SoMee.Social token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bancor Network. SoMee.Social has a market cap of $234,386.00 and approximately $1,469.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SoMee.Social has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SoMee.Social alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.77 or 0.03076233 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00192032 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029854 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119658 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SoMee.Social Profile

SoMee.Social’s launch date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,388,064 tokens. SoMee.Social’s official message board is medium.com/@onG.Social . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SoMee.Social Token Trading

SoMee.Social can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoMee.Social directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoMee.Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SoMee.Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SoMee.Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SoMee.Social and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.