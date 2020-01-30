Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Shares Bought by OLD Republic International Corp

OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp owned about 0.52% of Sonoco Products worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after acquiring an additional 203,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after acquiring an additional 153,885 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 107,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,629. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sonoco Products Co has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

