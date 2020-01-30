Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,636. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $72.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. Sony had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.57 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Corp will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

