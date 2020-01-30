Sp8de (SPX) Trading Up 17.1% This Week

Sp8de (CURRENCY:SPX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Sp8de token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Bleutrade. Sp8de has a total market cap of $178,687.00 and approximately $2,440.00 worth of Sp8de was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sp8de has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sp8de Token Profile

Sp8de’s launch date was January 8th, 2018. Sp8de’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,783,756,906 tokens. Sp8de’s official message board is forum.sp8de.com . Sp8de’s official Twitter account is @SP8DE_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sp8de is /r/sp8de and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sp8de is sp8de.com

Buying and Selling Sp8de

Sp8de can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sp8de directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sp8de should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sp8de using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

