SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) Stock Price Down 1.8%

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)’s share price dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $62.45 and last traded at $62.73, approximately 2,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 6.62% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

