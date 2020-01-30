SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Providence Wealth Advisors LLC

Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 4.7% of Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $106.13. The stock had a trading volume of 64,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,433. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $108.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.63.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

