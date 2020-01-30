Spectrum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $29,232.00 (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Spectrum has a market cap of $44,563.00 and $29,232.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded up 7.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00664173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007103 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00036072 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

