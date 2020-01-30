Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 207.14 ($2.72).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.99.

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

