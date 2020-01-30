Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spirent Communications Plc (LON:SPT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 207.14 ($2.72).

Several research firms have issued reports on SPT. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirent Communications to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Investec lowered shares of Spirent Communications to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirent Communications from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 222 ($2.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Spirent Communications stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 225.50 ($2.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.99. Spirent Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 138.20 ($1.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 231.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.99.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

