Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $783.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $783.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.86 million and the lowest is $774.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $622.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPLK. Cleveland Research lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Splunk from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.09.

Shares of Splunk stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.62. The company had a trading volume of 967,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,630. Splunk has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $161.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of -74.82 and a beta of 2.06.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,293 shares in the company, valued at $35,118,821.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,012,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,317,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,759 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,257 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 16.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

