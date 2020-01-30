Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) Short Interest Update

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SBPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,461. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. On average, analysts predict that Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBPH. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBPH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

About Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

