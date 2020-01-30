SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Up 10.9%

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.29, 143,590 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 132,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($1.30). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,750,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $160,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.