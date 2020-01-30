Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 538,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Sprint makes up approximately 1.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Sprint were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,061,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $123,779,000 after buying an additional 2,829,055 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,599,000. ARP Americas LP grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,336,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after buying an additional 1,151,273 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,126,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,288,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprint by 1,084.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,690,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after buying an additional 2,463,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:S traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 497,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,533,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13. Sprint Corp has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $8.06.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Sprint from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

About Sprint

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

