Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Downgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

SFM stock opened at $15.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.87. Sprouts Farmers Market has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $25.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 1,655 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $33,033.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 874,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

