Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Stock Position Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,583 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Stag Industrial worth $17,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Stag Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,680,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Shares of STAG opened at $32.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $33.21.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

In other news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

