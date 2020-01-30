Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.16. 1,391,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,040. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $151.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,264,284.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John H. Wyatt sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $2,797,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $9,292,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

