Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,438 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

In related news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.84. 12,167,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.