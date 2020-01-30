Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 1,336.5% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $328,864,000 after acquiring an additional 482,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Starbucks stock opened at $86.72 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $67.05 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 67.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.