State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,313 shares of company stock worth $14,482,152. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH traded down $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $213.00. The stock had a trading volume of 136,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,682. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.97. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $168.26 and a 52-week high of $223.29.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $183.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.14.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.