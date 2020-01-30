State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 2.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 692,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,905. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $94.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

In other news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

