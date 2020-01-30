State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 600 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,581,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,102,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,280,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,607,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,574,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.03. 2,956,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.10.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

