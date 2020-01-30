State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 13,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,783,000 after buying an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,698,000 after buying an additional 72,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.85.

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.64. 1,931,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. acquired 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.15 per share, with a total value of $49,974.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $50,076.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.