State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,277. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.32. Aqua America Inc has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $52.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.