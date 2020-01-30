State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $2,098,000.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $162.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

NYSE:AAP traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.27. 1,018,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.09 and a twelve month high of $182.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.27 and a 200 day moving average of $154.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 3.37%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

