Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Short Interest Down 11.7% in January

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the December 31st total of 5,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 130,791.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,782,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,621 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,176 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after acquiring an additional 390,856 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 847,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 845,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,189,000 after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,693. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.06.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 154.84%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

