Stephens Raises Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target to $64.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank stock opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.20. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $41.98 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.