Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Price Target to $14.00

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,825. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,363 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

