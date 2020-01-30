STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €30.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €26.86 ($31.23).

STM stock traded down €0.37 ($0.43) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.52 ($30.84). 2,982,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €19.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

