Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 30th (AAPL, ANET, AOS, CHRW, EXPE, FB, HMSVF, IEX, JAPAY, KHNGY)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, January 30th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $373.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apple’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected continued momentum in the Services segment and a rebound in iPhone sales, which grew on a year-over-year basis. Customer response was exceptional for new iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. Moreover, sales benefited from trade-in programs, which doubled on a year-over-year basis. Wearables’ top-line growth was aided by strong demand for Apple Watch and AirPod. AirPod sales benefited from the launch of AirPod Pro, which features active noise cancellation. Moreover, Apple Watch’s adoption rate grew rapidly. The solid adoption of Apple Watch is now helping the iPhone maker strengthen presence in the personal health monitor space.The Phase One deal between the United States and China is also a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $220.00 target price on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS)

was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $215.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $245.00.

Homeserve (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $151.00 price target on the stock.

JAPAN TOB INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $11.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $37.00.

AT&T (NYSE:T) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

