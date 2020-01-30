Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Call Options (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 954% compared to the typical daily volume of 351 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIF. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,749,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $689,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,726,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.08. 2,371,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,078. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Tiffany & Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $134.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

