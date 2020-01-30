Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 16.75%.

SYBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.22. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.63%.

In other news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $77,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,834.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 178 shares of company stock valued at $7,196 and sold 5,156 shares valued at $209,902. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

