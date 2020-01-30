Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Bought by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 950,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,799 shares during the period. Stoneridge comprises approximately 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75,589 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 467,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,972. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $768.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $34.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

