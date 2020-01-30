Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 48,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,768,000 after buying an additional 360,987 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,472,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,311 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,130,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,800,000 after acquiring an additional 254,135 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,935,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,346,000 after acquiring an additional 542,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

NYSE ALLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.45. 4,338,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ally Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $70,437.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,309.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

