Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,496,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,127. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.37 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

