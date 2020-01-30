Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,039,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth $194,039,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,382,000 after buying an additional 31,353 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 607,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after buying an additional 450,280 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lam Research from $287.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.29.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total transaction of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $12.73 on Thursday, reaching $310.95. 3,942,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656,647. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $319.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

