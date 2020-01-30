Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.1% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 393.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 904.8% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim raised Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.59.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $118.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,056,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,958. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

