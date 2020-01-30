Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,112 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 621,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,900. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.37. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $98.93 and a 1-year high of $152.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

