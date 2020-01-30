StrongHands Masternode One Day Volume Reaches $33.00 (SHMN)

StrongHands Masternode (CURRENCY:SHMN) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One StrongHands Masternode coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. StrongHands Masternode has a total market cap of $66,124.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of StrongHands Masternode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StrongHands Masternode has traded down 66.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010530 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118143 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode Coin Profile

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) is a coin. StrongHands Masternode’s total supply is 1,822,155 coins. The official website for StrongHands Masternode is www.stronghands.info/masternodes . StrongHands Masternode’s official Twitter account is @shmnofficial

StrongHands Masternode Coin Trading

StrongHands Masternode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands Masternode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands Masternode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands Masternode using one of the exchanges listed above.

