Strs Ohio Acquires 9,268 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,576,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $510,212,000 after purchasing an additional 251,425 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $10,962,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,297,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $850,707,000 after purchasing an additional 88,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth $7,899,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of JEC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 811,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.85.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.