Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 571.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,638,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter valued at about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's Int'l alerts:

PZZA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. MKM Partners downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.44. 450,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,530. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $55.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.29 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. Papa John’s Int’l’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,134.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $107,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817. 43.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Papa John’s Int’l Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.