Strs Ohio Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 111,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.66. 2,450,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $43,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 53,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,089.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $169,020.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,375,465 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

