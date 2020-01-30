Strs Ohio Has $3.51 Million Stake in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Garrett Motion Inc (NYSE:GTX) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,998 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.47% of Garrett Motion worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 33.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 285,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Garrett Motion by 505.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 813,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 679,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck sold 6,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $70,520.76. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of NYSE:GTX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,028. Garrett Motion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $666.70 million, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.81.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.33). Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $781.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. Its integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system.

