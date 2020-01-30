Strs Ohio Has $4 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 215,858 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 7,562 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after purchasing an additional 407,604 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $792,791.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. JMP Securities cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.63.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.10. 2,075,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,248. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.04. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Expedia Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

