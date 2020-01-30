Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.20. 1,370,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 66.66% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

