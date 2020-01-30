Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Stryker (NYSE:SYK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stryker’s FY2020 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

SYK traded up $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $213.08. The company had a trading volume of 855,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a 12-month low of $174.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

