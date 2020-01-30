Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,500 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 2,388.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 193,466 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $766,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 242.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. 143,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,053. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, CLSA set a $15.30 price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

