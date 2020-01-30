Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $284,000 in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

CYBR stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.05. The company had a trading volume of 384,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,857. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. Cyberark Software Ltd has a twelve month low of $83.01 and a twelve month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $108.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

