Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Summit Hotel Properties were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 301,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 133,699 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,418,000.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $11.40. 391,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

