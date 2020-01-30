Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Update

Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 996,000 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the December 31st total of 834,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin acquired 1,010 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 28.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 45.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.6% in the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SUI stock opened at $160.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.17. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $106.77 and a 12 month high of $166.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.50%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

