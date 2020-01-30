Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.66

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 13127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.89.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $36.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.81 million.

In other news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 15,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $946,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at about $28,077,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

