Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter worth $358,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHO stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $12.83. 1,585,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,404. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.77%. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 201.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

